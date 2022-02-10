Hytera Indictment May Set New Path For Trade Secrets Cases

By Tiffany Hu (February 10, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- A long-running trade secrets fight against Hytera escalated this week with the unsealing of a criminal indictment that accused Hytera of stealing Motorola's digital mobile radio technology, a case that could set the road map for future criminal trade secrets disputes. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said it was bringing charges against Shenzhen, China-based Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. and several unnamed individuals for conspiring with former employees of Chicago-based Motorola Solutions Inc. to steal source code and hardware designs for its own competing digital walkie-talkie product. The allegations mirror two civil complaints Motorola filed in 2017, claiming its former...

