KKR Drops $70M On Self-Storage Portfolio

By Andrew McIntyre (February 10, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- KKR has picked up three self-storage properties located in three different states for a combined roughly $70 million as the company remains bullish in that sector, according to an announcement from the New York private equity shop on Thursday. The properties are located in Georgia, Florida and Virginia and have a combined roughly 2,000 self-storage units, KKR & Co. Inc. said Thursday. The private equity firm did not disclose sell-side information in its announcement. KKR did not name the properties, but said they are located in Atlanta, St. Petersburg, Florida, and Alexandria, Virginia. "We are excited to expand our self-storage portfolio...

