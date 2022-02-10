Freshfields-Led Car Retailer Cazoo Lands $630M In Funding

By McCord Pagan (February 10, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- U.K. online car retailer Cazoo, represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, said Thursday it received a $630 million investment from a group including Viking Global Investors, Mubadala Investment Co. and D1 Capital. Cazoo said in a statement that proceeds from the convertible notes sale will be used to further expand in Europe and gives it nearly $900 million in cash total. The company said that in 2021 it expanded from the U.K. into other parts of Europe and is now in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. "We are now very well-funded for the coming years to continue to capitalise on this...

