Coinbase Wants Users' Suit Paused Amid Arb. Denial Appeal

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 10, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Coinbase urged a California federal court to hit pause on litigation accusing the cryptocurrency exchange of misleading users who participated in a Dogecoin sweepstakes, while it appeals a magistrate judge's refusal to force arbitration of the claims. In a motion filed Wednesday, Coinbase argued that a California federal court should stay litigation stemming from allegedly misleading advertising for a Dogecoin sweepstakes, saying there is a "reasonable probability" that it will succeed in its Ninth Circuit appeal of the rejected arbitration bid. "There is no question that there is a valid, binding arbitration clause between plaintiffs and Coinbase and that this clause...

