BIA To Publish Previously Unseen Rulings Under Settlement

By Grace Dixon (February 10, 2022, 4:18 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge approved a settlement mandating the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals make unpublished opinions publicly available online, bringing an end to claims that failing to do so disadvantaged immigration attorneys. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty signed off on the settlement between the New York Legal Assistance Group and the federal government on Wednesday, approving a deal that would see the immigration court create an online library for unpublished opinions where only published opinions had been available online previously. The deal wraps up claims that NYLAG had filed under the Freedom of Information Act, alleging the government's failure to...

