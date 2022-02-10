Designer Wants Out Of Hermes Suit Over 'MetaBirkin' NFTs

By Elise Hansen (February 10, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- A California designer has sought to shake Hermes' trademark suit over his sale of digital "MetaBirkins" images, saying the works are a "unique, fanciful interpretation" of the luxury brand's famous Birkin bags. Digital artist Mason Rothschild told a New York federal court on Wednesday that the works are pieces of art that are protected by the First Amendment. Rothschild last year started selling the "MetaBirkins" series online using nonfungible token technology, or NFTs, which are digital tokens that demonstrate the holder's ownership, much like the title to a car. As of early January, total sales volume had topped $1.1 million, according...

