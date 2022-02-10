Feds Pledge $5B For National EV Charging Network

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 10, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- In an effort to encourage Americans to get more comfortable with the idea of driving across the country in electric vehicles and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the federal government will invest $5 billion to develop a national electric vehicle charging network. The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced on Thursday that it would provide $5 billion over the next five years through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program that forms part of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This push aims to make electric vehicles more appealing to Americans and build upon states' efforts to bring about a...

