J&J Can't Be Allowed To Dodge Civil Justice With Bankruptcy

By Glenn Chappell, Leora Friedman and Allison Parr (February 10, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- Next week, a New Jersey bankruptcy judge will hear argument on whether Johnson & Johnson can use the bankruptcy system to derail tens of thousands of lawsuits and shield its assets from potentially billions upon billions of dollars in liability arising from claims that its talcum powder causes cancer. The stakes could not be higher. J&J's corporate maneuvering threatens access to justice for thousands of cancer victims and their families, and if allowed to stand, it could lay the groundwork for other thriving companies to use the bankruptcy process to avoid their obligations under the civil justice system. For entities that...

