Clinic Dodges $50M Punitive Verdict In $7.6M Ga. Judgment

By Rosie Manins (February 10, 2022, 7:21 PM EST) -- A Georgia state judge has ordered the company behind a metropolitan Atlanta behavioral health clinic to pay the estate of a former child patient $7.6 million over sex abuse claims, but capped punitive damages, prompting an appeal by the estate seeking the full $50 million in punitive damages awarded by a jury. Cobb County State Court Judge Maria B. Golick entered a final judgment against The Devereux Foundation Inc. on Tuesday, capping the jury's $50 million punitive damages verdict at $250,000 under Georgia law. She deferred to the Georgia Supreme Court an argument by the estate that Georgia's punitive damages cap...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS