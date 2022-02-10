Racial Harassment Rampant At Tesla Plant, Calif. Agency Says

By Abby Wargo (February 10, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- Anti-Black harassment was pervasive at a Tesla factory in Fremont that white workers called "the plantation," where slurs, insults and hateful graffiti were commonplace and workers were segregated by race, a California agency said in an explosive new lawsuit. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that Tesla's Fremont facility is racially segregated, and that white workers refer to it as "the slave ship" or "the plantation" due to the way Black workers are treated. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's state court complaint against Tesla, filed Wednesday and obtained by Law360 Thursday, said...

