Hinshaw Hires Former Parker Ibrahim Litigation Partner

By Matt Perez (February 11, 2022, 1:58 PM EST) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP announced Thursday the hiring of a former Parker Ibrahim & Berg attorney to its consumer financial services practice group out of New York City and its Iselin, New Jersey, office, which recently opened with a team from Parker Ibrahim. Charles "Chuck" W. Miller III joins the firm after over five years at Parker Ibrahim, where he counseled banks, mortgage servicers and lenders through litigation. He previously served as a vice president and assistant general counsel at JPMorgan Chase. "With more than 30 years of commercial litigation experience, Chuck adds to the depth of our financial services practice...

