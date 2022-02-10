2nd Circ. Nixes Rubber-Stamped $33M Fraud Judgment

By Max Jaeger (February 10, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday reversed a $33 million restitution order in a decade-old fraud case, and, in a rare step, took it upon itself to boot the district judge who failed to properly review the order before belatedly approving it. Rather than review Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon's 2015 report and recommendation to address timely objections by fraud defendants Joseph Romano, Vincent Romano and Kevin Wells, U.S. District Judge Sterling Johnson Jr. waited more than four years to finally and summarily adopt the report in October 2019 — reasoning only that Magistrate Judge Scanlon "is a good magistrate judge," according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS