NYC Residents Group Sues To Stop SoHo, NoHo Rezoning

By Charlie Innis (February 10, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- A group of tenants and condo owners in two New York City neighborhoods filed a suit Thursday to stop a rezoning designed to create more housing, arguing the city's plan incentivizes developers to demolish existing buildings and forces extra costs on current residents. The Coalition For Fairness In SoHo And NoHo Inc. alleges the rezoning plan imposes unconstitutional, retroactive fees on long-term residents, including conversion costs such as a $100-per-square-foot fee to legalize previously condoned but out-of-compliance units, according to the petition filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. "The impacts of construction costs, architectural costs, filing...

