Aetna Ordered To Pay More For Mental Care In ERISA Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 10, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge ruled that Aetna Life Insurance Co. improperly underpaid and denied claims for a woman's mental health and substance abuse treatment, ordering the company to boost its coverage for care at both a residential inpatient facility and a lower-supervision transition program. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. said in an order Wednesday that Aetna had abused its discretion when it denied claims for care from the two mental health facilities in Texas, in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The judge concluded that claims administrator Aetna had violated the terms of the Bank of...

