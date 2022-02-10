Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Won't Send AT&T Age Bias Suit To Arbitration

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 10, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Thursday that an ex-AT&T employee's putative age discrimination collective action against the company can't go to arbitration because the company's severance agreement with her invalidated their previous arbitration agreement.

The three-judge appellate panel upheld the lower court's ruling that Patrice Kantz was not bound by a 2012 arbitration agreement because AT&T's general release of claims attached to a severance package Kantz received during a round of layoffs in 2019 voided all prior agreements regarding termination disputes.

"We conclude that the 2019 general release supersedes the 2012 arbitration agreement as it relates to termination disputes," U.S. Circuit Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!