3rd Circ. Won't Send AT&T Age Bias Suit To Arbitration

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 10, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit ruled Thursday that an ex-AT&T employee's putative age discrimination collective action against the company can't go to arbitration because the company's severance agreement with her invalidated their previous arbitration agreement. The three-judge appellate panel upheld the lower court's ruling that Patrice Kantz was not bound by a 2012 arbitration agreement because AT&T's general release of claims attached to a severance package Kantz received during a round of layoffs in 2019 voided all prior agreements regarding termination disputes. "We conclude that the 2019 general release supersedes the 2012 arbitration agreement as it relates to termination disputes," U.S. Circuit Judge...

