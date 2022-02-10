NJ Suspends Ex-Goldberg Segalla Atty For Unapproved Deals

By Matthew Santoni (February 10, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of New Jersey gave a three-year suspension to a former Goldberg Segalla partner fired for making millions of dollars of settlements without the authorization of his clients, adding to similar discipline he got from Pennsylvania's high court. Asher Chancey, who formerly practiced with Goldberg Segalla LLP in Philadelphia, had his New Jersey license suspended for three years effective March 7 on the orders of the court's Disciplinary Review Board. The board cited 13 cases from the Garden State where Asher had allegedly agreed to settlements without the authorization of his client, Knight Insurance Group, or had otherwise mishandled...

