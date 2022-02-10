5th Circ. Grants New Trial Over Sanofi Chemo Drug

By Mike Curley (February 10, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday gave a breast cancer patient a new trial in her suit against Sanofi U.S. Services Inc. alleging that one of its chemotherapy drugs caused her hair loss, saying Sanofi pulled an "end-run" around expert witness rules by eliciting expert testimony from someone the company presented as a layman. The three-judge panel wrote that Sanofi essentially "smuggled" inadmissible opinion about the drug, Taxotere, past its disclosure and discovery obligations, then used that inadmissible opinion as the crux of its argument that plaintiff Barbara Earnest's "whole case fails." As the two witnesses — former employee Dr. Michael Kopreski...

