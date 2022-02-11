Horse Owners Escape Motorcycle Crash Suit In NY Appeal

By Jonathan Capriel (February 11, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- The owners of two horses that got loose and ran wild, with one ultimately colliding with a motorcycle, can't be held liable for the crash just because the equestrians occasionally worked on the farm where the animals escaped, a New York state appeals court has ruled. The owners of Car-Lins Two by Too and Determined Desire are off the hook for the accident, in which two people riding the same motorcycle were injured when they collided with the latter horse, nicknamed Dee, according to the Thursday opinion dismissing the third-party defendants from the suit. Dee's condition could not be determined from...

