Customs Broker Arrested On Wire Fraud, Tax Evasion Charges

By Theresa Schliep (February 10, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- A customs broker accused of evading $1.6 million in taxes and overcharging a client nearly $3.4 million in import duty fees was arrested in California, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Frank Seung Hung was arrested on tax evasion and wire fraud charges related to his work as a customs import broker, the DOJ said in a news release. An indictment filed with California federal court Wednesday alleges that he attempted to evade nearly $1.6 million in taxes from 2008 through 2010 and overcharged a Japan-based company doing business in the U.S. by inflating the amount in import duty fees he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS