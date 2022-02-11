3rd Circ. Sees Case Law Disfavoring ERISA Class Cert. Appeal

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 11, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit appeared wary Friday of Universal Health Services Inc.'s bid to disband a class of more than 60,000 people challenging the company's 401(k) plan investments and fees, citing the volume of court precedent weighing in favor of allowing the case to proceed. A three-judge panel heard oral arguments on the challenge brought by UHS, which appealed in May after U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney certified the class of workers and retirees. The workers, led by named plaintiffs Mary Boley, Kandie Sutter and Phyllis Johnson, first alleged in June 2020 that the company shirked its duties under the Employee Retirement Income...

