Astellas Workers Win Class Cert. In Suit Over 401(k) Losses

By Rachel Stone (February 10, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday allowed participants in Astellas Pharma's retirement plan to bring their ERISA lawsuit as a class, finding they satisfied the requirements despite the company's claim that members would be at odds. U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzmán granted certification to three separate classes of Astellas Pharma US Inc. 401(k) retirement plan participants, composed of one class encompassing everyone with a current account balance, and two additional classes of participants who invested in certain funds at issue in the suit. The lawsuit against the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Astellas Pharma Inc. and the retirement plan's investment manager...

