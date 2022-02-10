J&J Unit Says Ch. 11 Is Best Response To Talc Suit 'Tsunami'

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 10, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- Bankrupt Johnson & Johnson talc unit LTL Management LLC responded to motions to dismiss its Chapter 11 case, saying bankruptcy is the most efficient way to address the 38,000 talc claims it is facing and avoid the tort system's propensity for lottery-like results for claimants. The sur-reply filed late Wednesday in response to three different groups of talc claimants comes ahead of a trial in the bankruptcy case that begins Monday, and comes a day after personal injury claimants told a U.S. Senate subcommittee that Johnson & Johnson is using a so-called "Texas two-step" strategy to allegedly wall off billions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS