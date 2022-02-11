Firm Seeks UN Headquarters Asbestos Suit Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (February 11, 2022, 4:11 PM EST) -- A construction manager in charge of renovating the United Nations headquarters accused an AIG unit in New York state court of delaying and avoiding its obligation to pay a reasonable settlement of an underlying asbestos suit. Instead, Skanska USA Building Inc. said in its declaratory action Thursday that Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. has pressured Skanska to independently fund a settlement, despite what the company said was a timely, covered insurance claim. According to Thursday's complaint, Skanska was in charge of renovating six buildings at U.N. headquarters in New York City and hired All Craft Fabricators Inc. to refurbish wood doors...

