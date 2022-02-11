Pension Fund Fights Penske's Bid To Prevent Unit's Expulsion

By Beverly Banks (February 11, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- A Teamsters pension plan urged an Illinois federal judge to dismiss Penske's bid to prevent the fund from expelling the company's Dallas bargaining unit and triggering millions in withdrawal liability for the company, saying the plan's actions were justified under the trust agreement between the parties. Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Plan told U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in a 43-page memorandum that Penske Truck Leasing Co. failed to show that the fund did not have the authority under a trust agreement to expel its Dallas-area union. Penske and General Drivers, Warehousemen and Helpers Local Union 745, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS