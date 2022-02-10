Walgreens OK'd To Pursue Crowell & Moring Breach Claims

By Hailey Konnath (February 10, 2022, 11:33 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday refused to throw out Walgreens' allegations that insurers in a prescription pricing dispute are helping Crowell & Moring LLP breach its duties, ruling that the pharmacy chain has plausibly alleged that the insurers knew the firm previously represented Walgreens yet continue to work with it. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Health New York Inc., Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona had asked the court to throw out Walgreen Co.'s counterclaim in their suit claiming that Walgreens has intentionally overcharged private insurers for prescription drugs. But U.S. District...

