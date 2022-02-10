Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walgreens OK'd To Pursue Crowell & Moring Breach Claims

By Hailey Konnath (February 10, 2022, 11:33 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday refused to throw out Walgreens' allegations that insurers in a prescription pricing dispute are helping Crowell & Moring LLP breach its duties, ruling that the pharmacy chain has plausibly alleged that the insurers knew the firm previously represented Walgreens yet continue to work with it.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, Health New York Inc., Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona had asked the court to throw out Walgreen Co.'s counterclaim in their suit claiming that Walgreens has intentionally overcharged private insurers for prescription drugs. But U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!