Poisoned Atty Suit Survives Paralegal's Free Speech Defense

By Dave Simpson (February 10, 2022, 10:25 PM EST) -- A paralegal accused of stealing from her former boss' law practice, failing to respond to his client — leading to his disbarment — and attempting to poison him with antifreeze can't use Texas free speech laws to dismiss claims of invasion of privacy, libel and slander, a state appellate court ruled Thursday. The three-judge Texas appellate panel sided with a lower court, which rejected a bid by paralegal Ashley Szymonek and her husband, Paul, to dismiss a lawsuit from her former boss, attorney Arturo Guzman — who has since been reinstated to the bar — under the Texas Citizens Participation Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS