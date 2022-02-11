FirstEnergy Agrees To Reforms To Settle Shareholder Suits

By Sarah Jarvis (February 11, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- Ohio-based utility company FirstEnergy Corp. has announced it will implement certain corporate governance measures and its insurer will pay it $180 million to settle various shareholder suits over an alleged $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme that implicated Ohio's house speaker. The utility announced Thursday that it has agreed to a settlement term sheet through a special litigation committee of its board of directors that would settle derivative claims in several federal and state suits. The settlement is subject to court approval. Donald T. Misheff, FirstEnergy's non-executive chairman, said in a statement that the settlement's corporate governance provisions "are aligned with...

