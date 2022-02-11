Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FirstEnergy Agrees To Reforms To Settle Shareholder Suits

By Sarah Jarvis (February 11, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- Ohio-based utility company FirstEnergy Corp. has announced it will implement certain corporate governance measures and its insurer will pay it $180 million to settle various shareholder suits over an alleged $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme that implicated Ohio's house speaker.

The utility announced Thursday that it has agreed to a settlement term sheet through a special litigation committee of its board of directors that would settle derivative claims in several federal and state suits. The settlement is subject to court approval.

Donald T. Misheff, FirstEnergy's non-executive chairman, said in a statement that the settlement's corporate governance provisions "are aligned with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!