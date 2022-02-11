Korean Customers Ask To Keep McDonald's Breach Suit Alive

By Joyce Hanson (February 11, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- A proposed class action against McDonald's Corp. over a data breach should proceed despite claims from the fast food giant that a South Korean law protecting privacy rights doesn't apply, a group of Korean customers is arguing in Illinois federal court. The customers argued in a Wednesday legal memo opposing McDonald's motion to dismiss their suit that the Korean Personal Information Protection Act is enforceable in the United States, and that it is relevant given the burger chain's alleged failure to shield consumer data from a breach. "McDonald's claims that the language of the Korean Personal Information Protection Act of 2011...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS