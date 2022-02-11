Supply-Side Data Can Help Product Defect Damages Models

By Daniel Werner (February 11, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- In product defect class actions, plaintiffs' damages models often use survey-based techniques, such as conjoint analysis. Plaintiffs typically argue that conjoint analysis is a well-established technique that can measure how consumer preferences change when an alleged defect is disclosed, i.e., a change in market demand due to the alleged misconduct. At times, the plaintiffs' damages expert will use the results of a conjoint as the basis for the damages estimate. However, according to economic theory, prices are a function of demand and supply-side conditions. As a result, defendants typically argue that conjoint analysis by itself cannot estimate the change in prices...

