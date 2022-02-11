Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Supply-Side Data Can Help Product Defect Damages Models

By Daniel Werner (February 11, 2022, 5:40 PM EST) -- In product defect class actions, plaintiffs' damages models often use survey-based techniques, such as conjoint analysis.

Plaintiffs typically argue that conjoint analysis is a well-established technique that can measure how consumer preferences change when an alleged defect is disclosed, i.e., a change in market demand due to the alleged misconduct.

At times, the plaintiffs' damages expert will use the results of a conjoint as the basis for the damages estimate.

However, according to economic theory, prices are a function of demand and supply-side conditions.

As a result, defendants typically argue that conjoint analysis by itself cannot estimate the change in prices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!