Bank Of America Snags Early Win In FHA Lending Bias Suit

By Hailey Konnath (February 11, 2022, 11:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has sided with Bank of America in a long-running suit alleging discriminatory lending practices, ruling that the state's Cook County hasn't presented sufficient evidence to link the financial institution's alleged conduct to the county's purported injuries. U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo granted summary judgment in favor of Bank of America, as well as its Countrywide and Merrill Lynch units, bringing an end Thursday to the nearly eight-year-long case. Specifically, the judge said that Cook County hasn't adequately alleged that Bank of America and its units engaged in a coordinated scheme to provoke defaults and foreclosures by...

