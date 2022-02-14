Blackfeet Asks 9th Circ. To Allow Campsite Co. Eviction

By Joyce Hanson (February 14, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Blackfeet Indian Nation and its tribal court have urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm a campground operator's denied preliminary injunction bid as it fights eviction over late payment of rent, saying a lower court correctly concluded that the lease was canceled in 2008. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in November made the right decision to refuse to halt the Blackfeet Tribal Court from hearing the tribe's suit against Eagle Bear Inc. and its president, William Brooke, because the judge correctly found that the lease between the company and the Blackfeet Nation was likely canceled in 2008, the tribe said...

