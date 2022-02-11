Teamsters Fund Wants 2nd Circ. Redo In $58M ERISA Dispute

By Emily Brill (February 11, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- A Teamsters pension fund has asked the Second Circuit to rethink allowing a wholesale grocer to avoid paying it $58 million, saying the court failed to properly apply a section of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act designed to prevent employers from using corporate transactions to skirt payment liability. The New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund told the court Thursday that this ERISA section applies to C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., which should have shouldered Penn Traffic's $58 million debt to the fund when it acquired Penn Traffic's wholesale business and grocer agreements in the late 2000s. The fund...

