Think Finance Inks $44.5M Deal To End Class's Usury Claims

By Joyce Hanson (February 11, 2022, 10:06 PM EST) -- Consumers who sued the owners of now-defunct payday lender Think Finance asked a Virginia federal judge on Thursday to sign off on a $44.5 million settlement stemming from claims the company used Native American tribe-owned firms as fronts to charge excessively high interest rates. The proposed class, led by named plaintiff Darlene Gibbs and a dozen other consumers, told U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck the deal will largely put an end to the case related to a complex lending enterprise that allegedly violated state and federal laws by making online, short-term loans with triple-digit interest rates. "If approved, this settlement...

