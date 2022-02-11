4 Emerging Trends To Watch In COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement

By Max Jaeger (February 11, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- A second wave of COVID-19 fraud enforcement is looming — one that promises a sea change in case scale and complexity as regulators plumb large companies and organizations that took aid and the lenders that issued it, experts from Morrison & Foerster LLP cautioned during a panel discussion. Fraud and improper payments have siphoned roughly $100 billion from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program and federal unemployment assistance funds, the Secret Service said in December. Congress has allocated a total of $4.5 trillion in aid since the pandemic started. More than 500 people have been charged...

