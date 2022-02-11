Suit Says Ga. City Wrongly Denied Bid For T-Mobile Tower

By Nadia Dreid (February 11, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- Wireless infrastructure builder Municipal Communications is going after a Georgia city that it says is flouting federal law by blocking its requests to build a T-Mobile cell tower that's allegedly necessary to improve coverage in the area. Though T-Mobile already has more than three dozen cell towers in the Columbus, Georgia, area, Municipal told a Georgia federal court Thursday that the telecom company still has coverage gaps that need remedying in the vicinity of the nearly 200,000-person city. But when it came time for the city council to vote, one of the council members interrupted the city attorney "before he could...

