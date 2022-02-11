LATAM Airlines, Creditors Continue Clash Over Backstop Fees

By Rick Archer (February 11, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines and a collection of its creditors continued to clash before a New York bankruptcy judge on Friday over a backstop financing agreement in LATAM's Chapter 11 plan, with each side accusing the other of taking a distorted view of the costs. Over the course of the second full day of virtual hearings on the issue, LATAM accused the objecting creditors of adopting an overly narrow view of the proposed backstop arrangement to exaggerate the size of the fees the backstopping creditors would receive, while the objectors argued that LATAM was attempting to minimize the fees by taking...

