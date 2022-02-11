Salon Says Damage Isn't Needed For COVID Loss Coverage

By Eli Flesch (February 11, 2022, 1:49 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh-area hair salon told a Pennsylvania federal judge not to dismiss its pandemic coverage suit, saying the loss of use of its property was a covered physical loss under its policy with Hartford unit Twin City Fire Insurance Co. The Martin's of Sewickley salon Thursday argued that government pandemic restrictions and the possible presence of the coronavirus at its property prevented the salon from using its property for its intended use — a covered physical loss. "Twin City's 'no coverage' position — whereby the policy requires structural alteration of property before business interruption coverage is triggered — is predicated on...

