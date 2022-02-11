Google Bound To UK Commitments For Privacy Sandbox

By Matthew Perlman (February 11, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer accepted a second set of proposed tweaks for Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative, securing legally binding commitments from the search giant as it develops plans to replace third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Friday it has accepted a revised offer from Google made in November that provides more transparency and oversight for the project. Google is looking to drop Chrome's support of the tracking cookies widely used for targeted advertising over privacy concerns but has not yet settled on a replacement technology. The CMA said the commitments Google has...

