Ex-Mass. Judge Settles Claim He Harassed Court Clinician

By Chris Villani (February 11, 2022, 1:22 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts state court judge confirmed Friday he has settled a suit claiming he coerced a court clinician into a sexual relationship and had her fired when she tried to end the affair, while continuing to deny the allegations. Thomas Estes, who presided over a Western Massachusetts drug court before resigning ahead of removal proceedings, and Tammy Cagle, who brought the harassment and retaliation claims, had been set to go to trial in federal court in March. But a notice filed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson indicated that the two sides had reached an undisclosed agreement and scrapped...

