Ballard Spahr Helps With Part Of $183M Manhattan Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (February 11, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Fetner Properties has landed two loans totaling $183 million for a pair of properties in New York's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, with Ballard Spahr assisting on one of the loans, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loans, for $139 million and $44 million, are for a multifamily property at 561 10th Ave. and a commercial condo unit at 500 W. 42nd St. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday indicate Jeffrey Ballard, a partner at Ballard Spahr LLP in Washington, D.C., worked on the $44 million transaction, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played. Jeffrey Ballard couldn't...

