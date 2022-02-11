Texas Justices Clarify Gas Utility Liability In Explosion Case

By Michelle Casady (February 11, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- In a case of first impression, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday sided with CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. and wiped out a $7 million jury verdict for injuries sustained in a residential gas explosion, holding that a tariff ends the utility's duties at the gas meter. Justice John P. Devine, writing for the court, explained that there's no exception in the tariff — the document that governs how a utility provider charges for usage — that would allow this lawsuit, brought by Fernando and Minerva Ramirez, to proceed. The tariff states that the utility "shall not be liable for any damage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS