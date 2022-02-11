Convicted Email Spoofer Gets 7 Years In $10M Fraud Ring

By Ivan Moreno (February 11, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- A man convicted of participating in a crime ring that allegedly stole and laundered $10 million from businesses with an email-spoofing scam was sentenced in New York to seven years in prison. Victor Ahaiwe became the 10th defendant in the case to be sentenced in Manhattan federal court Thursday after jurors convicted him in June of bank fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote also ordered Ahaiwe to forfeit nearly $600,000 of his ill-gotten gains and pay $514,063 in restitution. Judge Cote also found Ahaiwe engaged in obstruction of justice for fabricating letters...

