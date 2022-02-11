Sober Home's Medical Chief Convicted Of $110M Billing Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (February 11, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- The former medical director of a West Palm Beach sober living home was criminally convicted in Florida federal court Thursday for his role in an alleged scheme to bill tenants' insurance companies for $110 million worth of unnecessary drug tests. A panel of 16 jurors found Mark Agresti, 59, guilty of 11 counts of health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. Agresti, a doctor who served as medical director of Good Decisions Sober Living, was accused of performing expensive, medically unnecessary urine tests for the facility's residents three to four times each week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS