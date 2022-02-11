Law Professors Say J&J Talc Ch. 11 Is Shielding Assets

By Vince Sullivan (February 11, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- A group of law professors filed an amicus brief Friday in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's talc unit urging the New Jersey bankruptcy court to dismiss the case, arguing it is being run solely to shield J&J's assets from the tort claims of thousands of people alleging they were injured by the company's talc products. In the brief, the seven professors said LTL Management's bankruptcy case was filed after J&J executed a controversial series of corporate transactions known as a "Texas two-step" with no intention of reorganizing the company or of maximizing the value of its assets for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS