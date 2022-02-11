Bipartisan Senate Group Asks DHS For 45K More H-2B Visas

By Mike LaSusa (February 11, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of senators called for the U.S. Departments of Labor and Homeland Security to issue nearly 45,000 additional H-2B visas for temporary nonagricultural workers in fiscal year 2022 to help businesses struggling to fill jobs. In a letter to the agencies sent Wednesday, the group of 35 Republican, Democratic and independent lawmakers said the additional visas DHS already made available this year aren't sufficient to meet the needs of domestic businesses that temporarily hire foreign workers in seasonal industries like landscaping, seafood processing, hospitality and construction. The senators, including Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, and Judiciary...

