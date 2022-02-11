Taxation With Representation: Kirkland, Dechert, Gibson Dunn

By Jaqueline McCool (February 11, 2022, 2:12 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Informa PLC will sell its pharmaceutical data and analytics business to Warburg Pincus LLC, waste collection company Republic Services agreed to buy environmental cleanup firm US Ecology, Danish shipping giant Maersk will buy shipment organizer Pilot Freight Services and Spirit Airlines and Frontier are merging to create a single low-cost carrier. Informa PLC's $2.6B Sale Informa PLC, guided by Clifford Chance LLP, will sell its pharmaceutical data and analytics business to Kirkland & Ellis LLP-advised Warburg Pincus LLC for £1.9 billion ($2.58 billion), the British publishing giant said Thursday. The Kirkland & Ellis team providing legal counsel to Warburg Pincus includes tax partners Peter Abbott and Sam...

