California Court OKs U-Haul's Arbitration Win In Crash Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 14, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court refused to overturn an arbitration victory for U-Haul rejecting an injured woman's claims that the company's counsel's conduct "poisoned" the proceedings, saying it trusted the arbitrator, a former colleague, not to fall for the same kind of alleged shenanigans that might trip up a jury. A three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeal rebuffed Susan Abusamra-Pixler's claims that U-Haul International Inc.'s arbitration agreement was unconscionable. And, while her husband was the one who signed it, she is still bound by its terms, the court said. Claims that the company's attorneys inserted highly prejudicial evidence...

