State Farm Policyholders Again Win Class Cert. In Virus Suit

By Lauren Berg (February 11, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday again certified a class of businesses accusing State Farm of wrongfully denying coverage for their pandemic-related losses, after the Fourth Circuit told the lower court to wait for a motion and not craft the class on its own. Judge Raymond A. Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia certified a class of at least 111 Virginia businesses, led by spa operator Elegant Massage LLC, whose claims under all-risk policies were denied by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. The judge said the businesses'...

