Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says Insurer Not Responsible For Uninsured Driver

By Hope Patti (February 11, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- An auto insurer has no duty to indemnify an uninsured driver under an umbrella policy for a 2013 car accident, the Ninth Circuit affirmed Friday in a published opinion, finding that an exception to an exclusion did not expand coverage beyond the policy's underlying terms.

A lower court correctly ruled that American National Property and Casualty Co. had no duty to indemnify Lynette Hill for liability arising from the use of her father-in-law's vehicle, U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel P. Collins said, axing the bid of the other driver, Brittney Gardineer, for additional damages under the policy.

"A number of courts have expressly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!