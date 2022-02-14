On Remand, Synchrony Can't Escape Investors' Amended Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (February 14, 2022, 9:51 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has denied Synchrony Financial's bid to toss the remaining claims in a proposed class action against the credit card provider over practices said to have led to the end of its relationship with Walmart, after the Second Circuit partially revived the case. The case centers on allegations that Synchrony improperly loosened its underwriting standards to boost profits from partnerships with a host of major retail brands, handing out credit cards to consumers "who never should have them," as the suit claims, before pulling back on the reins when it realized that its behavior was creating a pool...

